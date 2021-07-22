Starbase details release timing and pricing for early access, updates its roadmap, and details next major content releases

Starbase is entering early access for really reals this time. How can we be sure? Because the devs have outlined very specific release timing and prices for said early access release. The building-centric spaceship sandbox will be live on Thursday, July 29th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The game will set you back $35 but will be available at a 10% discount on Steam for the first week of launch.

The same update post on the forums also provided a refreshed roadmap for the game’s entire 2021, along with some specific details on the next big content patches for August and September. August will introduce the ability to build capital ships, establish moon bases, and mine moons and asteroids, while September adds social tools for guilds and the previously detailed station siege mechanics.



On the subject of development, Starbase’s most recent progress report outlines further work on easy build mode features, rewards for starting jobs, and fixes for bugs like lag spiking when entering spaceship designer mode, bolts that boltlessly connect spaceship components together, and problems with the large generator component.