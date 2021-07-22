Swords of Legends Online launches a summer event and battle pass, previews its first raid in a livestream

The summer season has officially arrived to Swords of Legends Online, bringing along some new activities and a new battle pass full of cosmetics.

The summer event runs between now and September 2nd, with a changing schedule of events at the Dragon Turtle Beach Party location involving watermelons, running through cooling balls, and finding buried treasure. Meanwhile, the summer-themed battle pass is offering up a swath of boost items, pets, and cosmetics, while the Crimson Coin Shop features mermaid-themed outfits and hairstyles along with a fish mount to complete the summery nautical theme.



A livestream from the devs yesterday offered some showcases for the new event, along with a live look at the game’s upcoming raid, which is set to arrive next week. The raid will feature six bosses to take on and level 75 loot to look forward to, while loot can be gathered once a week like in current hard mode dungeons. The preview footage is stressed as not fully complete, but interested players can check the full livestream below along with a trailer for the summer event.



