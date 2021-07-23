Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff patched in new region, crafting, and farming in the Farm ‘n Forge update

The game is called Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, but as of this week’s update, you can also add Farming ‘n Smithing and Cooking an’ Tailoring to the mix thanks to the Farm ‘n Forge update.

This new update, which went live on July 22nd, allows players to hop on to a ferry and visit the Farmlands zone, which is twice the size of the Azura Island that the game starts players off in. As one might expect from the update’s title and the new zone’s name, there’s plenty of farming to be had, along with additional crafting professions in the form of woodworking, tailoring, blacksmithing, and cooking. Players can further look forward to new mounts, over 500 new items, the first portion of the Windless Woods zone, new outfits to collect, new enemies to face, and the promise of “tons more.”



It’s been a minute since this game crossed our news desk, so for those who are unfamiliar, Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff is a multiplayer RPG that first made its Steam early access debut in September 2020. The game first came to our notice last March with a promise of a colorful, blocky, cutesy adventuring world that leans in on co-op adventuring. The game hit its initial Kickstarter ask almost immediately to close out its crowdfunding round at over $79,000, and has since been releasing a wide variety of updates, events, and adjustments.