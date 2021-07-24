Valiance Online enters into beta phase for investors of the game

This past March, we decided to recount what happened to Valiance Online, noting that the team at Silverhelm was hit hard by COVID and had an updated internal build roughly two weeks ago. In short, things are soldiering on though a bit slow-going.

If that sounded a bit disheartening, perhaps you’ll be glad to note that the superheroing MMORPG has now entered a beta phase for all backers. According to the latest forum post, the game’s beta will feature level 1-15 zones and what are being called “major client/server architecture improvements” including integration of the website account system. The beta is available for backers to download now, while plans for a public beta event are planned to be announced soon, depending on how beta testing goes.

