MMO Week in Review: RIP to the Blizzard you thought you knew

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that a video game company long-maligned and even boycotted over everything from political censorship and mass-layoffs to labor abuses and excessive executive compensation also apparently fostered a corporate culture of sexism, racism, discrimination, harassment, and sexual abuse that allegedly led to the death of a staffer. But that’s exactly the situation Activision-Blizzard finds itself in, as this week the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lodged a massive discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the company following a two-year investigation. There followed leaked memos, deflective screeds, and crafty apologies from company leadership past and present, which alternately denied, skirted, and atoned for the allegations. Dozens of employees have since come forward publicly and courageously as victims and witnesses to implicate the very leaders seeking absolution.

It goes without saying as we’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again: We continue to stand by Blizzard’s blameless workers and specifically its victims here. We are all of us poorer for the suffering that Activision-Blizzard leaders spawned, harbored, and indulged within their walls.

The ongoing conversation rather upstaged what should’ve otherwise been a positive moment for the MMORPG industry, as the New World beta launched with significant retention numbers. Sometimes that’s how it goes. Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review.



