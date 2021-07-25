MMO Week in Review: RIP to the Blizzard you thought you knew

Bree Royce
It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that a video game company long-maligned and even boycotted over everything from political censorship and mass-layoffs to labor abuses and excessive executive compensation also apparently fostered a corporate culture of sexism, racism, discrimination, harassment, and sexual abuse that allegedly led to the death of a staffer. But that’s exactly the situation Activision-Blizzard finds itself in, as this week the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lodged a massive discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the company following a two-year investigation. There followed leaked memos, deflective screeds, and crafty apologies from company leadership past and present, which alternately denied, skirted, and atoned for the allegations. Dozens of employees have since come forward publicly and courageously as victims and witnesses to implicate the very leaders seeking absolution.

It goes without saying as we’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again: We continue to stand by Blizzard’s blameless workers and specifically its victims here. We are all of us poorer for the suffering that Activision-Blizzard leaders spawned, harbored, and indulged within their walls.

The ongoing conversation rather upstaged what should’ve otherwise been a positive moment for the MMORPG industry, as the New World beta launched with significant retention numbers. Sometimes that’s how it goes. Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review.

WoW Factor: No king rules forever - World of Warcraft patch 9.1 has been out for less than a month, and it is a bad time to be a fan of Blizzard and the game. This column…

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
3
iShirow

When people gather in large companies like these friction is bound to happen so incidents will appear, however, what transpired at ActiBlizz is so far out of the norm that calling it harassment is too light hearted for some of these events specially the suicide.

For their lawyers to use in their statements that same suicide as a shield to deflect criticism is so vile when you consider it was them who caused for that to happen.

As someone who was looking forward to the re-release of Diablo II and IV, it is pretty hard for me to support them anymore so they have lost a fan in me and won’t be buying any of their games anymore.

In the grand scheme of things, I doubt me and others who won’t buy their games forward anymore will make a dent to their popularity and success as sad as a state the current company is at.

Hopefully this cautionary tale will stop prospective talent from joining and go to better companies. The game industry already has quite a lot of strife already with problems such as companies exploiting people to work over time due to their “passion” so they don’t need to add harassment to that list.

8 minutes ago
Steven Yan

Eh a “we are very sorry, we will do better” message… a faster news update about diablo 4 and many discount/sales for their game

And they will be forgiven, just like any other company meh

31 minutes ago
Bruno Brito

There are many things i wish to the Blizzard that i thought i knew.

“Rest in peace” is not one of them.

40 minutes ago