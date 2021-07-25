Nexon’s Project Magnum, a sci-fi looter shooter, emerges from the wings

With the proven success (amid several failures) of the online looter shooter, it’s not unsurprising that Nexon wants to get in on the action with its own Destiny 2-like service. The company announced this week that it’s bringing to bear a new game code-named Project Magnum that it hopes to be a strong competitor in this fast-paced field.

According to Nexon’s short press release for Magnum, it is a third-person combat PvE RPG that’s being developed by subsidiary Nat Games. Plans are to bring this game to both PC and consoles.

“It presents beautiful visuals and attractive and unique characters based in a sci-fi-style player vs. environment worldview,” Nexon said. “It also provides exciting battles using various skills, actions, and guns, as well as the fun of high-quality PvE shooter battles that target huge bosses.”

The company said that it will announce more information about the game and its release schedule in the future.

Source: Press release