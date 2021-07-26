Destiny 2 will eliminate the armor transmog bounty currency starting in Season 15

The armor transmog system of Destiny 2 – you know, the one that was widely unpopular – is going to see an adjustment with the arrival of Season 15. Bungie’s weekly newsletter confirms that the Synthstrand currency, which is passively earned and is currently required to purchase the bounties needed for armor synthesis, will be retired in the next season.

Players will instead be able to purchase their synthesis bounties for 10,000 Glimmer a piece from Ada. Bear in mind the 10 Synthwave tokens per class per season limitation is still in place, but the change should hopefully see players get those tokens sooner according to the post.

The rest of the newsletter is a bit more general, with details on Bungie Store updates, an announcement of double rewards for Nightfalls starting next week, and the usual collection of player-made content highlights.