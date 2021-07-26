EverQuest II ushers in Tinkerfest 2021, EverQuest releases new Overseer packs

Summer is never dull in Norrath, and no matter what MMO you pick, there’s something happening.EverQuest II, Norrath is in the grips of Tinkerfest 2021. Raging until August 5th, Tinkerfest offers four hubs of Gnome-related activities. Daybreak added some new merchant items and Overseer quests and agents for the event.
“There are a ton of new Overseer quests as well as tradeskill and merchant items being added for 2021,” the studio said. “You’ll need a keen eye and a good pair of gloves to protect your hands from all the tinkering you’ll be doing, but the list stretches from here to the moon!”
With EverQuest, Daybreak is selling a new round of Overseer agent packs, with a selection between a Fighter pack, Worker pack, and Traveler pack. There are also new agents and quests for this popular system, such as a Black Dire wolf, Kaladim Brewmaster, and Weapons Trader.
Source: EverQuest, EverQuest II
