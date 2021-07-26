Path of Exile addresses Expedition’s launch, adjustments, and low player numbers

Normally a new release brings a bit of a spike of returning or new players to an MMO, but in the case of Path of Exile it would appear that the opposite is happening, as one Redditor put together a chart that shows weekend release peaks for every League’s launch. In terms of Expedition, there were 21 – 24% fewer players when compared to the Ultimatum League’s release.
This drop in update launch interest was noted in a seperate Reddit post by Grinding Gear Games’ Chris Wilson, who stated that the drop in players was something the studio was prepared for. “In addition to the normal variance between releases, we completely understand that Path of Exile had a lot of changes in 3.15 and this is definitely unnerving to some players,” writes Wilson.
The post further goes on to outline a list of already released patches and addresses several feedback points from players. In that section of the post, Wilson confirms that the devs plan to increase the rate players find vendor reroll currency items, reduce some mana cost modifiers, and nerf Goatmen. The post also explains how Remnants work, and says that the 20 different currencies in the new League aren’t an issue since they can be stashed in an Expedition Locker.
I’ve tried several times but I just can’t get into this game. It just bugs me that your abilities aren’t integral to your class… they’re drops. I get that means you have this crazy amount of flexibility in your build, but it also means you’re having to buy abilities and affixes from other players off poe.trade for the more rare ones… and I just have a problem with that. I also have a problem with the fact it means your class choice at character creation is damn near useless other than picking how your class looks and what node you start at on the passive node.
If they were honest with character creation and just let you pick your look, starting location on the passive tree, and name your class anything you want it would intellectually make more sense to me because and maybe I could get into it. The fact they have built a classless system where you just acquire abilities in the field and try to make a passive build that best synergizes with those abilities but present it as a traditional class-based ARPG is both confusing and disingenuous in my opinion. I just can’t get past it.
Yes, I know no one cares.
Not playing this league was a great decision. Couldn’t imagine having to put up with any of this. As I’ve said a dozen times before, they nerf all this crap, then don’t do anything about the stuff they’ve tuned for the way things were.