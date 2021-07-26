Path of Exile addresses Expedition’s launch, adjustments, and low player numbers

Normally a new release brings a bit of a spike of returning or new players to an MMO, but in the case of Path of Exile it would appear that the opposite is happening, as one Redditor put together a chart that shows weekend release peaks for every League’s launch. In terms of Expedition, there were 21 – 24% fewer players when compared to the Ultimatum League’s release.

This drop in update launch interest was noted in a seperate Reddit post by Grinding Gear Games’ Chris Wilson, who stated that the drop in players was something the studio was prepared for. “In addition to the normal variance between releases, we completely understand that Path of Exile had a lot of changes in 3.15 and this is definitely unnerving to some players,” writes Wilson.



The post further goes on to outline a list of already released patches and addresses several feedback points from players. In that section of the post, Wilson confirms that the devs plan to increase the rate players find vendor reroll currency items, reduce some mana cost modifiers, and nerf Goatmen. The post also explains how Remnants work, and says that the 20 different currencies in the new League aren’t an issue since they can be stashed in an Expedition Locker.

source: Reddit ( 1 2 ), thanks to Pepperzine for the tip!