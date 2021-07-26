Profane provides a look at a tropical region cenote in latest Twitter thread

Today we’re all going to learn more about some of the tropical landscape of Profane as well as a new word: cenote. That’s basically what the newest Twitter thread from the devs has to offer.

Just what is a cenote, exactly? It’s a natural pit, or sinkhole, resulting from the collapse of limestone bedrock that exposes groundwater, and it also granted Insane’s concept artist Shal an opportunity to explore the formation, add underwater cave elements for some fantastical flair, and even use a collage technique that reportedly “was a huge step in development for him as a professional.” It also is a generally pretty set of concept artworks, which you can check out in the micro-gallery or Twitter thread below.



What up, everyone :) Have you wondered what a tropical region of Semisus might look like?

Because we sure have. And we are sharing it with you. 🏞️ pic.twitter.com/R9dJhXNPsu — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) July 23, 2021