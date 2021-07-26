PSA: Square-Enix is reprinting the Final Fantasy XIV lore books once again, and they’re up for pre-order

If you’re a fan of Final Fantasy XIV and want more of the lore behind this game, the Encyclopaedia Eorzea volumes one and two are invaluable pieces of your collection. They’re hardcover, handsomely bound, full of lore facts, cleverly written, stuffed with lovely art… and largely inaccessible, because they sold through their print runs in about seven seconds and haven’t been reprinted yet. So it’s good news that pre-orders for another print run are up right now on the official Square-Enix store.any fan of the game who has more than a cursory interest in the lore; you can check out our review of the first volume for more detail.
Source: Reddit
One little fact you might want to point out is the books won’t be ready for shipping until April of next year.
I have Volume 2, and just pre-ordered Volume 1. I wasn’t about to spend $249 on Amazon for the book.
I got these the minute both came out and have some very jelly friends who are going to love this news.
Until they sell out in a couple of hours again.
Wow, thanks for the heads up. My kids will be ecstatic and to be fair, I am too!