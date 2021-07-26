PSA: Square-Enix is reprinting the Final Fantasy XIV lore books once again, and they’re up for pre-order

If you’re a fan of Final Fantasy XIV and want more of the lore behind this game, the Encyclopaedia Eorzea volumes one and two are invaluable pieces of your collection. They’re hardcover, handsomely bound, full of lore facts, cleverly written, stuffed with lovely art… and largely inaccessible, because they sold through their print runs in about seven seconds and haven’t been reprinted yet. So it’s good news that pre-orders for another print run are up right now on the official Square-Enix store.

