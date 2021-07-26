The Daily Grind: Which Kickstarter MMOs do you actually still want when they launch?

Not long after Crowfall launched, I had a fun chat with MOP reader Brandon, who mentioned that one of his friends was an early backer of the game but had bailed and passed along his account loot to him. The conversation echoed something I have said on our podcast: that people need to be allowed to change their minds on MMOs. We need to normalize it!
When Crowfall hit the crowdfunding scene back in 2015, the genre was different, the games available were different, the games on the way were different, and we were all different. Heck, Crowfall itself is very different from the game that was originally pitched. But even if the game launches exactly as pitched, I just don’t think it’s unjust to have changed your mind, to have wanted something a whole lot in 2015 but not that much in 2021. Six years is a lot. I had a newborn when Crowfall went to Kickstarter; now that baby is old enough to play games with me.
Of course, that also means that years from now, you might change your mind again.
Which Kickstarter MMOs do you actually still want when they launch?
Camelot Unchained which I still wish the best and a successful launch as it has just the old school PvP raid vibe that I cherish, at least judged from the few tests I participated in. If it will be able to get the right traction and niche crowd to stay interesting… I don’t know.. but old DaoC, UO and last but not least the WAR private server still attract a community big enough to keep it going so I’ll give it a chance.
Star Citizen for sure, although i’m not sure in what state the game will be once it finally launches.
Guess what? Star Citizen baby!
I kind of still want Camelot Unchained, but have a creeping feeling that if it ever does launch it won’t grab me the way I’d hoped. SC I backed mostly because at the time I did it was bundled with SQ42, and I’m still interested in that.
Honestly, with the content drip that BDO provides and the potential I’m seeing in New World, I’m kind of feeling in 2021 like my personal MMO needs are met.
Honestly none. Camelot Unchained and the epic scam that is Star Citizen broke me not only for backing MMOs on Kickstarter, but video games in general. I don’t even want those two at this point, and I’m done backing that sort of project via crowd funding.