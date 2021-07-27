Neverwinter’s Jewel of the North is live on PC with the new Bard class and level squish

“Along with the new class, Neverwinter: Jewel of the North brings major game-changing improvements that make it easier for all adventurers to access and enjoy all of the content available in Neverwinter. With the new streamlined leveling system which follows the beloved system found in Dungeons & Dragons, the max level cap in Neverwinter has transitioned from level 80 to level 20. This allows new and returning adventurers to reach epic-level content much faster (in approximately 10-12 hours) and gives veteran adventurers the option to quickly level up their alternate characters. Additional notable improvements geared towards providing a greater experience for all adventurers include the new Adventures feature, two new locations (the Adventurer’s Guild and Training Room) and revamped tutorials and early game performance improvements.”

It’s a big day for Neverwinter players, as Jewel of the North is live on the platform. This is the big update that’s adding the Bard class and squishing and improving the game’s entire leveling experience and tutorial.

Xbox One and PS4 players, of course, have to wait until late August for their crack at this egg, but in the meantime, they can take a peek at the studio’s guides for new and returning players and catch up with our own interview all about the patch.

Source: Press release