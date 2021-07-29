Crowfall begins testing The Shadow update, plans capacity testing tonight

Can you believe Crowfall’s been live for three weeks now? It has, and ArtCraft is back with another weekly blog – and a tease for the upcoming patch.

“Our next major gameplay update, The Shadow, moved to public testing on the Test Server last week featuring a first look at The Shadow (home to our 3-faction PvP game worlds) along with our new larger Dregs map, requested by several of the guilds playing in the current Dregs,” Gordon Walton says. “If you log in to the Test Server you can also check out the significant changes to the Assassin and Duelist classes, as well as refinements made to a few other classes. Plus, hundreds of bug fixes and polish items too. […] We’ll have some news soon about improved balance of sieges within our zone cap, and several other issues we know are of interest to you.”

Shadow campaigns will kick off in all regions in July – those are the three-way PvP modes. “We will also introduce our new larger Dregs campaign in our US East server region for our worldwide veteran players that have been asking for bigger maps,” the studio explains. “As we need more capacity we’ll start more Dregs and Shadow campaigns.”

Finally, ArtCraft is inviting players to come kill them tonight at 7 p.m. EDT – in the game, of course.

“We have a ‘come kill the dev team’ event coming up this Thursday evening, at 6 -7 PM CDT (1 AM – 2 AM CEST). The real purpose of this event is to get enough people on the Test server to test the performance of a 250 person zone limit (the cap is 200 currently on Live). Humiliating our team by taking our Keep away on the playtest server is just a bonus (unless we win of course!).”