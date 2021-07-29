Fallout 76 outlines a fix-filled patch for August 3, announces another Gold Rush weekend, and shares radio plays

While many players of Fallout 76 are understandably looking toward the Fallout Worlds custom server feature, there are other things to look forward to in the West Virginian wasteland of the game, all of which is outlined in the latest Inside the Vault news bulletin.

Top of the list is a smaller update arriving on Tuesday, August 3rd, which is described as “smaller in scope than those that include new features or content” but will apply fixes for a variety of player reported bugs as well as new cosmetics in the Atomic Shop. Further details will be shared via patch notes, which will be shared during maintenance. In the meantime, there’s another Gold Rush Weekend event that kicked off earlier today running until Monday, August 2nd, so those who have been saving up their Treasury Notes will want to cash in.

Finally, the post shares a three-part radio play featuring the intrepid K.D. Inkwell in her Escape from the 42nd Century, which follows the theme of the current Season 5 SCORE Board. If you love some retro-futurist radio drama, you can check out the three embeds after the break.







