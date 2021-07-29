Guild Wars 2’s Flashpoint is free as players welcome WoW refugees and debate End of Dragons

If you need a lil break from the latest Blizzard fiasco, Guild Wars 2 is one of the MMOs that stands ready to welcome you in with open arms. Throughout the spring and summer, it’s been unlocking past living story episodes for free so players who missed out can give them a try and veterans can play them again to score some new achievements and legendary bits. This week’s freebie is season 3 episode 5 Flashpoint, which sends players into the Draconis Mons zone – again one of the more interesting living world has added.End of Dragons. While the initial mood on the sub was fairly negative, there’s now been pushback from players arguing that the EOD was bolder than reveals for past expansions and demonstrating faith that ArenaNet is capable of taking something fairly mundane in MMOs and making it way better. “The reason gliding/mounts are so beloved now is because Anet took a boring feature from other MMOs and made it fucking phenomenal,” one heavily upvoted thread declares.
Either way, it’s a pretty interesting time to be a WoW refugee in Guild Wars 2, and those refugees aren’t hesitating to say so. “If only I’d invested the last 10 years here, instead of in [World of Warcraft],” one newbie posted this morning. “From the outside looking in, it even feels like [ArenaNet] doesn’t appreciate what they have.” Damn.
Finally, a quick PSA: GW2 dataminer @that_shaman reminded us that the 32bit version of the game is slated for removal at the end of August.
Reddit is a human cesspool…but Anet basically has treated it as an official channel.
Since the very launch of GW2, Anet has been – in my view, a little excessively – focused on communicating in Social Media (FB, twitter, Reddit), to the point that in some cycles it feels like they ignore their own forums in favor of trendier venues.
That said, I watched the EOD teaser vid and here are my observations in no order:
– considering that we’re 7months out from launch now, they HAVE to pace themselves. GW2’s original launch was IMO way overhyped, making the launch actually a little meh on the big day.
– nevertheless, the overcaffeinated redditors expecting the Second Coming of Christ(tm) were (surprise!) disappointed, so were all typically-reddit like “This is as bad as the HOLOCAUST”
– the presentation itself was very meh in format. IMO they overpracticed to the point it felt a little rote. Frankly the pregame by snowbird or whoever the hell she was had far more energy and excitement and overall a better tone.
– as far as the MEAT of what they were presenting…again, meh. One new elite spec (it kind of makes no sense; titled ‘Virtuoso’ but it’s launching magical daggers? Thematic what?), some very typical ‘new zone pics’; fishing (some like it, some hate it; to me, it depends on the utility. If it really adds some stuff to the game? Great. If it’s crafting more crap nobody needs (ahem, jewlecrafting) then it’s a complete waste. Boats…ok, interesting. More useful would have been if they explain why we need them (other than fishing), given everyone mostly has a skimmer already.
There are TONS of open questions…but there’s also SEVEN MONTHS to hear answers.
There are 8 more elite specs.
I’m interested in what they’re going to do for all the OTHER craftings in the expansion to keep them meaningful.
I’m interested in how many HP’s the new specs will be, as lots of people already have HUNDREDS of hp saved up to bling get the new elites instantly…i can’t imagine this is what they want as gameplay, that people don’t ‘need’ the HP in Cantha?
I’m excited about EoD just for more stuff to explore. I’m looking forward to new specs. But I’m also patient.
gee a negative opinion on reddit… who’d a thunk. LOL I avoid that site like the plague. Anywho seriously looking forward to EoD