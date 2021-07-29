Guild Wars 2’s Flashpoint is free as players welcome WoW refugees and debate End of Dragons

If you need a lil break from the latest Blizzard fiasco, Guild Wars 2 is one of the MMOs that stands ready to welcome you in with open arms. Throughout the spring and summer, it’s been unlocking past living story episodes for free so players who missed out can give them a try and veterans can play them again to score some new achievements and legendary bits. This week’s freebie is season 3 episode 5 Flashpoint, which sends players into the Draconis Mons zone – again one of the more interesting living world has added.

Existing players on Reddit just spent the last couple of days debating the quality of the reveal for End of Dragons . While the initial mood on the sub was fairly negative, there’s now been pushback from players arguing that the EOD was bolder than reveals for past expansions and demonstrating faith that ArenaNet is capable of taking something fairly mundane in MMOs and making it way better. “The reason gliding/mounts are so beloved now is because Anet took a boring feature from other MMOs and made it fucking phenomenal,” one heavily upvoted thread declares

Either way, it’s a pretty interesting time to be a WoW refugee in Guild Wars 2, and those refugees aren’t hesitating to say so. “If only I’d invested the last 10 years here, instead of in [World of Warcraft],” one newbie posted this morning. “From the outside looking in, it even feels like [ArenaNet] doesn’t appreciate what they have.” Damn.

Finally, a quick PSA: GW2 dataminer @that_shaman reminded us that the 32bit version of the game is slated for removal at the end of August.