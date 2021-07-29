New World beta player snags the name AmazonOfficial, uses game’s chat to troll Amazon

As anticipated as the game New World may be, we do have to bear in mind that Amazon, the company that’s funding Amazon Games’ development of the title, has been behind some pretty egregious labor practices for its rank-and-file warehouse workers (and let’s not forget that AGS has been up to some awful practices of its own). This brings us to the story of one player by the name of Lulu Chiba, who has taken it upon herself to use New World’s own global chat as a means to remind people about Amazon’s vile side.

When signing up for the game’s beta, Chiba realized that the character name AmazonOfficial wasn’t something that was caught by any text filters as well as a username that was openly available. Chiba leaped on the opportunity, securing the username on every server in the beta and using the name to drop a few truths in the game’s global chat, including a reminder that Amazon workers were forced to pee in bottles during shifts and that Alexa devices are constantly listening to their users.



When asked if she was worried that this behavior would result in a ban, Chiba appeared to be completely nonplussed. “I’m not worried about getting banned from a game,” she says. “I don’t plan to play more than a beta. So far, people have been on the joke and ask how to brew some more potions, which is easy: just pee in bottles like dozens of workers have to do at Amazon.”

got invited to the new world beta, and I was able to grab the AmazonOfficial name in every server pic.twitter.com/DiJHisc6Zf — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) July 28, 2021