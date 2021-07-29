Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Jedi Sentinel is the next class getting a combat style testing on PTS

As we’ve reported on before, the Legacy of the Sith update coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic is slowly going through the testing motions, with particular focus on the combat styles feature coming in the expansion. Earlier this month, the Jedi Guardian was put through its testing paces, and now it’s time for the Jedi Sentinel’s turn.

The testing goals for the Sentinel will follow a similar objective as ones for the Guardian: make the class’ abilities easier to understand so the choice of ability upgrades and customizations is more impactful. This is being done by reducing the quantity of abilities the Sentinel will have access to while still hoping to maintain the class’ identity.



“The main question we want players to focus on is ‘does this feel like a Jedi Sentinel?’ We want to make sure that the foundation is strong and everything we build on top of that is in line with our goals for Combat Styles and giving players a sense of new but familiar,” reads the post.

As before, those who want to kick the new Sentinel’s tires will want to follow these PTS sub-forum instructions on how to join in, while additional advanced classes will be coming to PTS in the following months.