Betawatch: Starbase enters early access alpha

At long last, it’s happened! Starbase has moved into early access, allowing everyone to… well, access the game. But early. Look, we’ve had kind of a blur of various games testing or moving test phases or even launching lately; you kind of run out of things to say at some point. Hey, that’s a good problem to have.
Case in point, here are some more good problems to have:
- Valiance Online has moved into closed beta for its investors. That’s a good thing, yes? We can all agree that’s a good thing. Good things are good.
- Elyon has decided on a launch date of September 29th, for those who have been waiting for the game ever since it was first announced and are still into it.
- Naturally, Bless Unleashed has founders packs for the PC crowd. You knew this was going to happen. Just accept it.
- Last but not least, Crimson Desert has been delayed indefinitely. Worth noting is that this isn’t a “delayed forever” situation so much as a “no new date announced” situation.
Oh, wait, that last one wasn’t a good problem, it’s just a problem. Well, whatever. Let’s forget about that and head on down to the list below, shall we? That’s not a problem, but if it contains problems like something having slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, you can let us know about it down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
