Destiny 2 is on the verge of full cross-play between all platforms

If you’ve stuck it out with Destiny 2 for this long with the hopes that one day you might be united with your friends on other platforms, then get ready for the biggest party this side of the solar system. Bungie said that full cross-play is just about here — and that it will be amazing.

“In Season 15, cross-play comes to life. Guardians across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia will be able to join fireteams to take on the darkness together. Boundaries will be broken and new friendships will be forged – no matter the platform,” the studio said.

Did you hear that, you two Stadia players? You’ll have friends now!

Bungie outlined all of the changes that are coming to make cross-play functional, including a cross save system, a new naming format (called “Bungie Name”), a naming filter pass, an expanded friends list, a way to search for friends, improved team invites, text chat on consoles, USB support for consoles, and PvP that’ll be segregated between console and PC.

Destiny 2 won’t initially support voice chat between platforms, as the studio has run into “late-breaking issues” that is holding this feature back.