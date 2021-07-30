Facebook is building a multi-billion dollar virtual universe

Normally, the announcement of a new MMO or virtual world would elicit nothing but excitement from our quarter, but there’s something ominous in hearing that Facebook is getting involved in the future of online worlds.

And this isn’t a mere side project, either: Facebook announced a multi-billion dollar metaverse that it’s creating to “blur the lines between physical reality and online experiences.”

The project is dumping somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 billion into Reality Labs’ augmented and virtual reality plan, not to mention hiring up to 700 people to work on it. The idea here is to create “the successor to the mobile internet” that allows users to go from real life to an online world “with the same ease as moving from one room in your home to the next.”