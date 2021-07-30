Facebook is building a multi-billion dollar virtual universe

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
5

Normally, the announcement of a new MMO or virtual world would elicit nothing but excitement from our quarter, but there’s something ominous in hearing that Facebook is getting involved in the future of online worlds.

And this isn’t a mere side project, either: Facebook announced a multi-billion dollar metaverse that it’s creating to “blur the lines between physical reality and online experiences.”

The project is dumping somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 billion into Reality Labs’ augmented and virtual reality plan, not to mention hiring up to 700 people to work on it. The idea here is to create “the successor to the mobile internet” that allows users to go from real life to an online world “with the same ease as moving from one room in your home to the next.”

Source: Forbes
5
Turing fail
Reader
Turing fail

Well Zuckface and co. already created alternate realities for nut-job conspiracy theorists, so why not go the rest of the way?

Best case scenario is the whackos stay on their holodeck and let the rest of us get on with things unimpeded.

1 minute ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
krieglich

So maybe Stephenson’s Metaverse is finally in the making?
Too bad it’s from Facebook. :(

5 minutes ago
Reader
soup4000

so they smelled the earth2 and other money grab “games” in the air…

6 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Totes McGoats

Here’s an alternate link since Forbes wants you to turn off your ad blocker:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/29/facebook-metaverse-plans-to-make-money.html

I still have no idea what they are talking about, but it sounds vaguely interesting.

10 minutes ago
Reader
Raidervc

Hard, hard pass. Deleted Facebook years ago, refuse to buy an Oculus, and will avoid this too. Facebook is one of the worst technological advancements in modern civilization.

14 minutes ago