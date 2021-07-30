Final Fantasy XIV changes the Sage job icon in response to trypophobia sufferers

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Laser needles.

Today’s vocabulary word is “trypophobia,” which refers to a feeling of fear or disgust when seeing a small cluster of holes or bumps. Not familiar with it? Then you probably don’t understand why there could have been any issue with the design for the job icon for Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming Sage job, which is releasing as part of the Endwalker expansion coming out on November 23rd. But producer and director Naoki Yoshida heard from fans, and so the design is getting changed.

Yoshida explains that while not everyone experienced the issues, the design of the job icon is still something that can be changed, and it’s especially important given that these icons are used on merchandise as well as the in-game interface. The new design is similar to the prior one but omits the holes on the four spires and has a slightly more stylized design to avoid triggering any sort of uncomfortable response. So now you’ve learned about a new condition and seen it addressed at the same time! The world is a cavalcade of learning.

Source: Official Site; thanks to Daras for the tip!
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: