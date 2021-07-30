Final Fantasy XIV changes the Sage job icon in response to trypophobia sufferers

Today’s vocabulary word is “trypophobia,” which refers to a feeling of fear or disgust when seeing a small cluster of holes or bumps. Not familiar with it? Then you probably don’t understand why there could have been any issue with the design for the job icon for Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming Sage job, which is releasing as part of the Endwalker expansion coming out on November 23rd. But producer and director Naoki Yoshida heard from fans, and so the design is getting changed.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Daras for the tip!

Advertisement