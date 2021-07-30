Fortnite’s Rift Tour promises a ‘musical journey into magical new realities’

It would appear that Fortnite is ramping up for another in-game concert event. This past Thursday saw the game put out an announcement about an event known as The Rift Tour, which will run between Tuesday, August 6th, and Thursday, August 8th, where attendees will get to “take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.”
The prevailing theory is that Ariana Grande will headline the event; that’s thanks to a massive leak on the Fortnite subreddit, which also points to upcoming Justice League, Suicide Squad, Naruto, and Stranger Things promos.
More information is coming on August 2nd, but for now players can at least prepare for… whatever is coming.
source: official site
Advertisement
I hate this game and I’m never a fan of the musical acts they get, but the concerts are cool as hell.
lol. magical new realities delivered to you while you sit on your ass eating doritos.