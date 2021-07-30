Fortnite’s Rift Tour promises a ‘musical journey into magical new realities’

It would appear that Fortnite is ramping up for another in-game concert event. This past Thursday saw the game put out an announcement about an event known as The Rift Tour, which will run between Tuesday, August 6th, and Thursday, August 8th, where attendees will get to “take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.”

In preparation for the concert event, players can unlock some unique rewards for taking part in some related quests from now until August 8th. As for the show itself, there will be five performances slated for the three days it’s happening, which can be tracked from a special Rift Tour UI tab, along with a tracker for the concert quests.

The prevailing theory is that Ariana Grande will headline the event; that’s thanks to a massive leak on the Fortnite subreddit, which also points to upcoming Justice League, Suicide Squad, Naruto, and Stranger Things promos.

More information is coming on August 2nd, but for now players can at least prepare for… whatever is coming.