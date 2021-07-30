Genfanad is a browser-based ‘nostalgic’ MMORPG that also seeks to shake up RPG tropes

Reading up about the old school-styled browser-based MMORPG Genfanad, I’m brought to mind another certain MMORPG that tries to both mirror the classics while adding some of its own humorous and unique twists. Read this snippet from the game’s fact sheet and see if you don’t feel the same way:

“Genfanad is a nostalgic browser-based MMORPG from developer Rose-Tinted Games that draws inspiration from the greats of the early 2000’s. Create your character and embark in a vast, open fantasy world full of quests, resources to gather and enemies to fight. The world of Genfanad throws traditional RPG tropes on their head – banter with demon stockbrokers, parlay with eloquent undead and, of course, slay lowly chickens.”

Genafad is offering up features like 23 skills planned with 16 already available in the game’s current build; a vast sandbox world that promises forests, deserts, dungeons, and caverns full of charming and humorous quests; and PvP and PvE combat with melee, ranged, and magic skills. The game has cut together a couple of trailers showcasing its tutorial zone and its overall feature set, while the website has additional details and links to things like social media, a Discord, and a Kickstarter page that’s due to launch sometime in September.



