Lost Ark previews the Assassin and its Shadowhunter and Deathblade elite versions

So you want to be a stabby rogue in Lost Ark? You’re gonna have to roll an Assassin. That’s the class under the spotlight in the latest dev blog on the upcoming MMO from Amazon and Smilegate.

“Assassins are mysterious combatants use a combination of blades and demonic abilities, channeling dark powers in the name of the light in quick, colorful attacks. You can choose the shapeshifting Shadowhunters to gain access to demonic power and impactful attacks, or the Deathblade Advanced Class to use quick sword combos to outplay and overpower enemies. While opponents may not always see an Assassin coming, they will certainly bear witness to the destruction left in their wake—from either their chaotic demonic powers or their sharp swords.”

The Assassin advanced classes include the Shadowhunter and Deathblade, which swap around their damage loadouts and speed mechanisms to deliver “death by a thousand cuts.” You can check ’em both out in the class video below.