Wizard101’s summer update reworks the newbie and grouping experience

Wizard101’s summer update is promising to be an enticing one for fans of the family-friendly MMO thanks to its revamped tutorial that KingsIsle has been teasing for months. They’re calling it the FTUE – first-time user experience – that should help ease newbies into the experience.

“The Summer Update not only enhances the experience for new wizards, it also adds a ton of new features to the most beloved aspect of Wizard101, the strong community interaction,” KingsIsle says. “Players can now form Adventure Parties, allowing them to create appointments for larger groups to meet up in game. KingsIsle also recently added new perks for wizards adventuring in a full group, a Friendly Flag feature that lets players identify themselves as wanting to chat or group together, and Team Up Volunteers, which allows a player to designate themselves available to help others while they continue their own adventure. The player can quickly teleport over to those who signal a need for assistance.”

There are quality-of-life tweaks and events on the way for the rest of the summer too.

“In addition to a richer questing and socialization experience, the Summer Update also enhances many of the game’s events. Beastmoon Monster Mayhem boasts a new map (Avalon) and monsters to battle, and Beastmoon Hunt rewards hasten the ability to earn powerful spell upgrades through the Spellwrighting system. Of course, events continue to be in full swing all throughout the summer, giving players something fresh to do each week. Wizards can climb the Deckathalon towers to earn school themed pets and a special trophy for topping the leaderboards, earn points for playing with pets in the Pet Promenade, or just check out all the cool, creatively decorated player castles in the Spiral Scene.”