Camelot Unchained focuses on delivering a ‘solid foundation’ for immersive animation

Even as City State throttles down a little for summer vacations, it doesn’t spell a complete stop for the Camelot Unchained train. The studio’s monthly newsletter arrived to touch on several of the initiatives that emerged in July, including the male Hamadryad mob concept art, changes to the Heavy Fighters and Archers, better player motion, and the first testing phase for the Coastal Lowlands.

Character animations are being given serious consideration: “Once completed, we’ll have a solid foundation for player motion that’s as robust as a networked game can have, and will be able to use that foundation as a stepping stone to some really cool features we have planned that will increase player immersion and sense of empowerment in the CU universe.”

As of late, Camelot Unchained has fallen under ever-increasing scrutiny over questions concerning its finances, transparency, refund cadence, and development length.