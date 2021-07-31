Guild Wars 2 disables Black Lion Instant Level 80 Tickets due to an unspecified issue

This past Wednesday, Guild Wars 2 players were informed that the delivery of Level 80 Boosts and Shared Inventory Slots was being temporarily disabled after some sort of issue was discovered. This past Friday, ArenaNet shared an update outlining that Black Lion Instant Level 80 Tickets and any Gem Store packages that include them are still unavailable to purchase as work on a fix for this mystery issue presses on.

“For the time being, we’ve removed the ability to purchase these items, and packages containing them, from the Gem Store. Due to the complexity of the issue, we expect that their purchase and use will need to remain disabled for several more days.

“We understand how frustrating this situation is and that you’d like to use your boosts and the Shared Inventory Slot they come in, and we want to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Since this issue affects player inventory, we’re proceeding very cautiously to make sure the fix doesn’t inadvertently affect your inventories or gear.”

More information is expected sometime early next week, but for now players are left to ponder just what this issue actually is, with some considering that the problem is tied to legendary armor. In any event, if you were hoping to boost a character up to max level through a Gem Store purchase, you’re going to have to hold your horses for a bit.

