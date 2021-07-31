Guild Wars 2 disables Black Lion Instant Level 80 Tickets due to an unspecified issue

“For the time being, we’ve removed the ability to purchase these items, and packages containing them, from the Gem Store. Due to the complexity of the issue, we expect that their purchase and use will need to remain disabled for several more days.

“We understand how frustrating this situation is and that you’d like to use your boosts and the Shared Inventory Slot they come in, and we want to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Since this issue affects player inventory, we’re proceeding very cautiously to make sure the fix doesn’t inadvertently affect your inventories or gear.”