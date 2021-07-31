Make My MMO: Chronicles of Elyria gets a parody vid, Pathfinder Online gets a sunset date

This week in crowdfunded MMOs, YouTuber MadR built a parody version of Chronicles of Elyria to rib Soulbound Studios for its ongoing shenanigans. And they are indeed ongoing, between dodgy NDA, crypto, and the lawsuit. (Cheers for alerting us to this vid, Pepperzine!)Ashes of Creation hit alpha one and dropped its NDA, Ship of Heroes hits beta in August, Valiance Online is now in investor beta, Elite Dangerous announced a dramatic delay for Odyssey on console in order to repair PC, Book of Travels delayed its early access for the third time, TitanReach talked up food, Crowfall began testing its next update and launched campaigns down under, Fractured raised eyebrows when it was blindsided by how people behave in a PvP sandbox, and Camelot Unchained weathered a fresh storm of criticism over its refund situation and finances.
Finally, a bit of sad news, as this week Paizo announced it will be sunsetting Pathfinder Online in November. The game was originally Kickstarted for $1M+ back in 2012 and never fully made it off the ground. Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!
Delyria
Recent MMO crowdfunding news
OrbusVR
Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching
Holy crap it launched
It semi-launched?
In development
Dead or abandoned
Drama bomb
It semi-launched?
In development
Dead or abandoned
Drama bomb
3001SQ (SMV) – Kickstarter unsuccessful, dev halted in 2018.
AdventureQuest 3D (Artix) – Raised 368k; beta since 2016.
Albion Online (Sandbox) – Launched July 2017, hit Steam May 2018.
Antraxx (Team Antraxx) – Kickstarter canceled.
Ascent: The Space Game (Fluffy Kitten) – Successful KS. Launched 2016.
Ashes of Creation (Intrepid Studios) – Successful KS. Alpha one.
Blast Out (Tarhead Studio) – Kickstarter successful. Originally called RUiN. In EA.
Book of Travels (Might and Delight) – Kickstarted. Closed beta.
Broke Protocol (Cylinder) – Unsuccessful KS. In free early access.
Camelot Unchained (City State) – Kickstarter; open donations/packages.
Caribbean Conquest (Invenio) – First KS canceled, second ended unsuccessfully.
Codename Reality (Orode) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Contested Space (Zon) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Crowfall (ArtCraft) – Kickstarter win, Indiegogo. Launched!
Chronicles of Elyria (Soulbound) – Kickstarter. Much shenanigans.
City of Heroes Homecoming (Homecoming) – Monthly donation rounds.
City of Titans (Missing Worlds Media) – Successful KS.
Dawngate (Studio Wayfinder). Kickstarter successful, but no license.
Day of Dragons (Beawesome) – Kickstarter successful.
Descent Underground (Descendent Studios) – Successful KS.
Destiny’s Sword (2Dogs) – Kickstarter successful June 2019; demo avail now.
Divergence Online (Stained Glass Llama) – Abandoned in early access.
Dogma: Eternal Night (Prelude Games Factory): Kickstarter. Probably dead.
Dragon of Legends (Thrive Games) – Successful Kickstarter.
Dreamworld (Dreamworld Realities) – Successful Kickstarter. Dodgy af.
Dual Universe (Novaquark) – Kickstarter funded, donor platform. Paid beta.
Eco (Strange Loop Games) – Funded, now in beta.
Edengrad (Huckleberry Games) – Kickstarter funded. Abandoned repeatedly.
Elite: Dangerous (Frontier Developments) – Funded and fully launched.
Embers Adrift (Stormhaven) – Indiegogo. Fka Saga of Lucimia. Pre-alpha.
Empyrion Online (Eleon) – Kickstarter canceled; launched on Steam.
Endless Trials (Fire Hurts) – Kickstarter canceled.
Epic Space (EpicSpace.net)
EverFeud (PSB) – Kickstarter canceled.
Ever, Jane (3 Turn Productions) – Successful Kickstarter. Sunsetted in 2020.
Fractured (Dynamight) – Kickstarter successful. Alpha 2.
Frozen Flame (Dreamside) – Fig campaign successful. In founder alpha.
Global Adventures (SubaGames) – Kickstarter funded.
Gloria Victis (Black Eye Games) – Open donations, no end date; in early access.
Greed Monger (Greed Monger) – Abandoned, now allegedly in refund process.
Grim Dawn (Crate Entertainment) – Funded and launched.
Guardians of Ember (Runewaker) – Funded and launched.
Guns of Icarus (Muse) – Funded and launched.
Hero’s Song (Pixelmage) – KS canceled; Indiegogo. Canceled w/ refunds.
Infinity: Battlescape (I-Novae Studios) – Successful KS; in early access.
HEX (HEX Entertainment) – Funded, launched; sunsetted in 2020.
Ilysia (Team 21) – Kickstarter fully funded Oct 2020. In alpha now.
Legends of Aria (Citadel Studios) – Kickstarted as Shards Online. Launched 2020.
Life is Feudal (Bitbox): Indiegogo ended. Closed and maintenance-moded.
LUX (Chimera) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
Maestros of the Anthymn (String Theory) – Kickstarter canceled.
Maguss (Maguss) – Indiegogo successful; launched then sunsetted in 2020.
Mekria (Infinity Online Studios) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
Midair (Archetype Studios) – Kickstarter successful. On Steam but abandoned.
Nebula Online (Mizar Games) Kickstarter canceled; launched in November.
Neo’s Land (NeoJac Entertainment) – Open donations. Abandoned.
Novus AEterno (Taitale Studios) – Successful KS. Abandoned.
Oath (Ready-Up) – Kickstarter funded. Seemingly abandoned.
Occupy White Walls (Stikipixels) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Odd Giants (Odd Giants) – Patreon ongoing.
OrbusVR (Ad Alternum) – KS funded March 2017. In early access.
Overpower (Hydrant Games) – Kickstarter unfunded; early access.
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (Visionary Realms) – Open donations. Pre-alpha.
Pantropy (Brain Stone GmbH): First KS canceled, second funded. In EA.
Past Fate (Icy North): First Kickstarter unsuccessful, second successful.
Pathfinder Online (GoblinWorks) – Sunsetting in 2021.
Path of Titans (Alderon) – Indiegogo. In early access.
Planet Nomads (Craneballs) – Kickstarted, early access launched sans multiplayer.
Playcraft (Bebop Games) – Kickstarter funded May 2019; in EA.
Pixel Starships (SavySoda) – Kickstarter funded. Second one too. In EA.
Project Gorgon (Elder Game) – Three KS + Indiegogo. Early access.
Project Oasis World (POW) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Pumpkin Online (Monique) – Launched as Pumpkin Days.
RAW (Killerwhale) – Kickstarter canceled by Kickstarter.
ROKH (Darewise) – Kickstarter canceled; in early access but not active dev.
Sacrament (Ferocity Unbound) – Kickstarter, Patreon failed. Abandoned.
Seed (Klang Games) – Kickstarter imminent?
Shadow’s Kiss (Clockwork Throne) – Ongoing Patreon, Kickstarter funded.
Ship of Heroes (Heroic) – Kickstarter canceled, in beta, launch expected in 2022.
Shroud of the Avatar (Portalarium) – Soft launch July 2016. Launched March 2018.
Spycursion (Defun) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Squadron 42 (Cloud Imperium) – Beta delayed until who knows when.
Star Citizen (Cloud Imperium) – Ongoing donations/packages. Backer alpha.
Starfighter Infinity (Ben Olding) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff (Kindred) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
Temtem (Crema) – Kickstarter fully funded; now in early access.
The Exiled (Fairytale Distillery) – fka Das Tal; KS unsuccessful. Early access but dev halted.
The Flower of Knighthood – Kickstarter canceled.
The Realm: Reawakened (Stephen Nichols) – Live game. Ongoing GoFundMe.
The Repopulation (Idea Fabrik) – Kickstarted twice by A&B. Back in alpha.
The Stomping Land (Alex Fundora) – Abandoned.
The Wagadu Chronicles (Twin Drums) – Kickstarter successful.
TitanReach (Square Root) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Early access. Controversy.
Trials of Ascension (Dragonfire) – Latest Kickstarter failed. In EA as a singleplayer demo.
TUG (Nerd Kingdom) – Abandoned without a word. Scam.
Valiance Online (Silverhelm) – Backer beta.
Vigor Roads (NeuronHaze) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Website dead/abandoned.
War of Rights (Campfire Games) – Successful Kickstarter; in early access.
Zenith (Ramen) – Kickstarter successfully funded; now in alpha.
Pantheon
Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?
