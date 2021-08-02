City of Titans adds flight and avatar builder UI improvements in latest alpha patch

Fans and followers of the developing City of Titans were likely eager to get their hands on some superheroic flying after it was showcased this past May, and while the travel power’s debut was delayed in July, there’s some good news to report: The latest build of the game now has flight ready to go.

According to the announcement, this is the first version of the power and more adjustments are due to arrive, but as of the latest patch, players can now hit F to hover and shift to toggle flight at speed. The patch has also made a number of improvements to the game’s Avatar Builder UI, with revamped buttons and new features like a color and material picker, a global materials element for linked items, and a way to favorite color and material combinations. Finally costume materials themselves have been revamped to make them appear lighter than before.