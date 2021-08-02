Nevergrind Online is an upcoming cooperative multiplayer title dressed up in classic RPG style

Do you like the classic battle system of a game like Dragon Warrior or Wizardry but would rather play it online with a few friends? Then you might be interested in setting aside some time to grant Nevergrind Online a quick peek.

“Nevergrind Online is a real-time cooperative multiplayer online RPG where you and a group of adventurers join forces to protect the Kingdom of Edenburg from the sinister forces of darkness. Up to five players can form a party and venture forth to help restore peace and order to the Kingdom.”

As alluded to in the lede for this story, combat takes place in a manner very reminiscent of old-school RPGs, with a first-person view of the dungeons and areas being explored and monsters being faced. The game can be played solo or with up to four others and lets players choose from 12 different races and 14 different classes, with each class featuring up to 12 different skills that can be leveled up and character attributes that can be distributed to suit a player’s playstyle. As for the dungeons themselves, they’re procedurally generated in order to offer a little variety to things, while the game world promises 14 zones, plenty of quests, and a hardcore mode for the daring or the foolish.

Nevergrind Online is set to arrive on April 20th, 2022, but it can be wishlisted now if one is so inclined, or you can check out some footabe below.






