Wolcen Lords of Mayhem details plans for summons and endgame activities

With the Arise update of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem already in players’ hands, there’s perhaps some question on what the multiplayer ARPG has next up its sleeve. In their July 2021 monthly update, the devs of Wolcen Studio offer some word on what’s in the works for the near future.

Further scaling improvements to summons are in the works, with the promise of better scaling per level, summons scaling with character attributes, and summons being affected positively by things like spellcast speed, crit chance, and health percentage.



The post also outlines some new endgame activities and rewards in development, each designed with various difficulty levels that will affect the number of enemies, the timer to complete an activity, and the HP of enemies among other things. These endgame activities include a trip to key locations that can be captured by killing enemies, an entity that triggers a boss fight, a point defense mode where players have to defend civilians and kill enemy waves, and a timed mode where players have to kill a target quickly and can take on secondary objectives.

Timing for these releases isn’t detailed, but players should expect that these features may not arrive with the game’s next content patch. That all said, perhaps it’s enough knowing what’s on the horizon – especially given our own Not So Massively columnist’s concerns over the thin roadmap.