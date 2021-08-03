Craig Morrison announces his departure from Blizzard

I'm sure it's a coincidence.

It’s time for the departure of yet another name you might recognize from Blizzard, but you might recognize him from other projects as well. Craig Morrison has announced via Twitter that he is no longer at Blizzard Entertainment, noting that his departure was in the works for some time and took place last week, but announcing it last week would have been the wrong time. Of course, announcing it now is also bad timing, since J. Allen Brack’s departure is dominating headlines this morning. Let’s face it, there’s no good time for anything at Blizzard right now.

No details are included in the Twitter thread about the reasons behind his departure.

Morrison’s name should be familiar to anyone with a vested interest in the MMO space, as he had a tenure with Funcom that included directorial positions for Anarchy Online, Age of Conan, and The Secret World. He’s worked as the Design Manager for World of Warcraft for three expansions (Legion, Warlords of Draenor, and Battle for Azeroth) as well as WoW Classic, and subsequently took on the Principal Designer role for both Shadowlands and The Burning Crusade Classic. We’re certainly curious to see where he’s going next.

Fisty
Reader
Fisty

I seem to like nothing he designed, so I hope he stays out of my games.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
23 minutes ago
Reader
Danny Smith

So how many is this in the last six months?

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
39 minutes ago
Reader
Godnaz

We want Bobby gone!

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
46 minutes ago
Reader
Rav3na3l

It’s ironic. It seems like everyone is jumping ship yet the person people want gone is throwing the anchor down and saying “it’s just a hurricane. We’ll get through this storm. Just watch.”

You must be logged in to vote4You must be logged in to vote 
25 minutes ago