Craig Morrison announces his departure from Blizzard

It’s time for the departure of yet another name you might recognize from Blizzard, but you might recognize him from other projects as well. Craig Morrison has announced via Twitter that he is no longer at Blizzard Entertainment, noting that his departure was in the works for some time and took place last week, but announcing it last week would have been the wrong time. Of course, announcing it now is also bad timing, since J. Allen Brack’s departure is dominating headlines this morning. Let’s face it, there’s no good time for anything at Blizzard right now.

No details are included in the Twitter thread about the reasons behind his departure.

Morrison’s name should be familiar to anyone with a vested interest in the MMO space, as he had a tenure with Funcom that included directorial positions for Anarchy Online, Age of Conan, and The Secret World. He’s worked as the Design Manager for World of Warcraft for three expansions (Legion, Warlords of Draenor, and Battle for Azeroth) as well as WoW Classic, and subsequently took on the Principal Designer role for both Shadowlands and The Burning Crusade Classic. We’re certainly curious to see where he’s going next.

Life update. Last week was my last in the office at Blizzard. My move has been in the works for a while, but last week didn’t seem like the time to make anything about me. Thanks to all the awesome folk I got to work with and meet. It’ll always be the people I remember. pic.twitter.com/aoeDn12FLQ — Craig Morrison (@Silirrion) August 2, 2021

Source: Twitter ; thanks to David for the tip!