Massively OP Podcast Episode 333: Dragon us back to Guild Wars 2

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s full End of Dragons reveal, the end of Pathfinder Online, a delay for Crimson Desert, Week Two of the Blizzard Scandal, and whether or not boycotts are a good idea.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, FFXIV, Albion Online, GW2, SWG
- News: Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons reveal
- News: Crimson Desert is put on hold
- News: Pathfinder Online to be shuttered
- News: Blizzard Scandal, week two
- Mailbag: Are boycotts a bad idea?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Zen Daijun” from Guild Wars Factions
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
Just another quick note here – I seem to be doing these a lot – we recorded this Monday afternoon before Brack was sent packing, so obviously we didn’t discuss that in the recording. :D
We’re also keeping an eye on Apple this week since last week’s podcast never did go to Apple and we have no idea why.