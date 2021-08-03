Massively OP Podcast Episode 333: Dragon us back to Guild Wars 2

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s full End of Dragons reveal, the end of Pathfinder Online, a delay for Crimson Desert, Week Two of the Blizzard Scandal, and whether or not boycotts are a good idea.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: