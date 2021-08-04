SMITE’s next god is Charybdis, the Ceaseless Whirlpool

I’m actually a bit surprised that it’s taken SMITE this long to add this character, particularly since Scylla is already a playable option. Regardless, it’s a bit of better late than never when Charybdis, the Ceaseless Whirlpool arrives to the game soon.

Information about this new character is a bit sparse, but the initial announcement notes she’ll be able to control the Maw, a “nightmarish outgrowth,” as well as be able to disappear into whirlpools and tap into the Tide like her father Poseidon. The announcement also alludes to some manner of synergy when Charybdis and Scylla are in the same team, as one might expect if you know anything about these two in mythology.

More information is expected to be revealed in an update show that will be livestreamed later today at 3:00 p.m. EDT. In the meantime, players can get a cinematic peek at this upcoming addition after the break.



source: press release