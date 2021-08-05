Black Desert tweaks stance animations, weekly quest resets, and conquest wars on PC

Black Desert’s PC patch this week is a bit of a hodge-podge, but it’s still gonna make you download a whole gig of content. So what the heck is in there? Well, one of the big changes is in animations, as Pearl Abyss says it’s “simplified the basic movements” of Archers, Guardians, Hashashins, Novas, Sages, and Corsairs while they’re in a combat stance. Apparently, non-combat stances are also getting a switcharoo in the future.

PA also says it’s allowing black stone conversion into stacks in the enhancement UI, launched the adventurers board in-game, added new music and instrumentation for desert regions, fixed an irritating issue with music composition, and tinkered with weekly quest resets.

“We’ve changed weekly quests to no longer reset one week after the date of completion, but on a specific day. Now you’ll be able to accept weekly quests after they reset every Thursday at midnight. This new reset rule will now apply to all weekly quests that were accepted and/or completed but weren’t handed in prior to the maintenance. However, weekly quests that were completed before maintenance will adhere to the previous rule (reset in one week after completion). Holders of those quests will see the new reset rule effect once the weekly quest can be re-accepted. We hope this change helps address the previous inconveniences caused if you forgot exactly when you completed a weekly quest, and/or how proceeding with weekly quests at a later date would continue to delay when you could accept the quest the following week.”

Finally, PC players should take a peek at the lengthy notes on conquest wars, as the studio has kicked off a pre-season for the mode as of yesterday and revamped the rules and rewards to entice players in. “In addition, we are planning to release the Territorial Decree system, where guilds who have won a Conquest War could enact policies over an occupied territory, which has been tested on the Black Desert Global Labs since this past April.”

Meanwhile, over in the mobile version of the game, preparations are underway for the second season of the 2021 Black Desert Mobile Ramoness Championship. Hopeful tourney players should know that the registration deadline is coming up on August 11th!