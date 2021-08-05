Destiny 2 on PvP: ‘The ultimate goal here is consistency’

Writing what probably should have been a full dev blog in its own right, Destiny 2 Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn put out a lengthy Twitter thread yesterday about the current state and future direction of PvP in the game.

Calling PvP modes “part of what makes this game special,” Blackburn said that Bungie is working on a revamp of Trials of Osiris, bringing a couple of old maps back, remastering a Destiny 1 map, and “spinning up teams on new maps and modes.”

“The ultimate goal here is consistency,” Blackburn said in summation. “If you play PvP, the team wants you to understand that you will be getting new maps and modes every year, and that the cadence of those coming out feels predictable.”