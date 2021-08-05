Star Citizen’s July report touches on hospital design, Pyro development, and several unannounced vehicles

CIG has once again checked in with its regular monthly progress report for Star Citizen’s July development, and a great deal of the month appears to be in preparation for new ships and vehicles, the addition of hospitals, and the Pyro system, among other things.

Hospitals are continuing to move through their respective greybox, whitebox, and art phases, with progress made on rest stop and Grim HEX medical clinics, Area18 and Lorville hospitals, and some related art pieces like medical gowns and NPC mocap for doctors and nurses. The report also points out a few progress notes on designing of the new Pyro system, with quality checks being performed on the system’s planets and moons, design of specific outfits for Pyro’s inhabitants, and mention of cybernetics for Pyro characters.



On the vehicle side of things, there are a few mentions of some unannounced releases, including an all-new vehicle entering the ships pipeline, another new ship starting greybox design, continued development of an unannounced ship that was alluded to in last month’s report, and a new unannounced vehicle that the team is reportedly excited to share moving from whitebox to greybox. Other vehicle developments include further work on the Retaliator, the Sabre, the Constellation Taurus, the Redeemer, and variants of the Crusader Ares.

Other points of note include finishing touches on player inventory updates including backpacks and the NikNax app of the mobiGlas; transitioning to a new Gen12 renderer; refinement of the Ninetails dynamic event; and additional AI combat work like intelligently using cover, surrounding players, reacting to stimuli appropriately, and taunting players in melee combat. The full report has all of the salient details, as usual.