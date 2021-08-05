TERA Console adjusts dungeon monsters and applies several crafting updates in new patch

The newest patch out for TERA Console isn’t a particularly large one, but it does apply a number of adjustments that players of the action MMORPG are going to want to know about. For one thing, the update makes balance tweaks to several of the game’s dungeons, beating on boss and monster HP pools with a nerf bat to either “slightly” or “significantly” decrease HP values.

The other major part of this new patch is related to crafting, with six new crafting designs added to support crafting and a 25% reduction of required production points for certain enchanting materials at the Artisan/Master level. The patch has also made changes to some world event and dungeon rewards, removed an erroneous level 65 quest line, and added some new premium items for those who like to buy stuff. More specifics can be read in the patch notes.

