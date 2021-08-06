Final Fantasy XIV readies itself for a cool Moonfire Faire on August 13

It’s time for Final Fantasy XIV to kick off its annual summer celebration very soon, but this year’s celebration is going to just hit a bit differently. How so? Well, this year the goal isn’t giving you a new swimsuit; it’s getting you in the mindset of being chill. You know what’s the chillest conceivable reward you could have? A polar bear to ride around on. So that’s exactly what this year’s big marquee reward will be, a gigantic polar bear to snurfle around upon through the summer.

You can ride the bear in a swimsuit, if you want. That is… you could be wearing a swimsuit while riding the bear. The bear will not be in a swimsuit.

