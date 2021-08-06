Inside Star Citizen casts a spotlight on a dev, previews bombs, flying while drunk, and a new star system

The latest episode for Star Citizen’s regular video digest is, by its own admission, taking the opportunity to do a little something different as the devs at CIG are heads down for presentations and reveals for this year’s digital CitizenCon. The video first starts off with a segment Cloud Imperium is calling Origin Stories, highlighting a developer’s journey into game dev and ultimately to Star Citizen, starting first with producer Steph Bedford and her story.

The second half of the video features another sprint report, which is full of in-development previews. Highlights of this sprint report include a look at mid-flight refueling that uses the same tech for ship-to-station docking; some ship-based foolishness with early tests of bomb use and a first look at what flying while intoxicated looks like (motion sickness warning because things are super wobbly here); and a look at heightmaps for a third system coming to the game by the name of Nyx. This preview features only planetary surfaces, but it at least grants fans a rough idea of this system’s “unclaimed frontier” vibe.

