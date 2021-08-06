Inside Star Citizen casts a spotlight on a dev, previews bombs, flying while drunk, and a new star system

The latest episode for Star Citizen’s regular video digest is, by its own admission, taking the opportunity to do a little something different as the devs at CIG are heads down for presentations and reveals for this year’s digital CitizenCon. The video first starts off with a segment Cloud Imperium is calling Origin Stories, highlighting a developer’s journey into game dev and ultimately to Star Citizen, starting first with producer Steph Bedford and her story.

The second half of the video features another sprint report, which is full of in-development previews. Highlights of this sprint report include a look at mid-flight refueling that uses the same tech for ship-to-station docking; some ship-based foolishness with early tests of bomb use and a first look at what flying while intoxicated looks like (motion sickness warning because things are super wobbly here); and a look at heightmaps for a third system coming to the game by the name of Nyx. This preview features only planetary surfaces, but it at least grants fans a rough idea of this system’s “unclaimed frontier” vibe.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Bruno Brito

Ok, flying while drunk? How relevant this is for the core game?

15 minutes ago
Reader
2Ton Gamer

It’s actually related through the status and effects gameplay coming to medical gameplay on schedule for the next update in the fall.

8 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Ken from Chicago

Probably also useful for flying while injured or concussed. In trying to be amusing or understated, STAR CITIZEN sometimes doesn’t explain the importance of it’s action (eg, so much time spent on the bartender when it applied to npc vendors in general).

2 minutes ago