Enter to win mounts, keys, and even a physical treasure chest in our Neverwinter Jewel of the North sweepstakes

will receive a Neverwinter Swashbuckling Bard Treasure Chest that contains a steel tankard, drink coasters, and a guitar pick (these are physical objects, so we’ll have to contact the winner for an address to transmit to PWE so the studio can mail it to you!). This winner will also receive a key for a Pack of the Wolf on PC, which unlocks the Winterwolf mount and companion as well as 30 days of VIP access. Twenty-five silver-prize winners will receive a Neverwinter Overgrown Cape Pack key for PC; it unlocks an Overgrown Cape, Stone of Health, 5x Scrolls of Mass Life, 5x Reward Reroll Tokens, and an Injury Kit.

In celebration of the launch of Jewel of the North last week on PC, Neverwinter has granted Massively OP a huge stack of goodies for our readers. This is a multi-part giveaway with both physical and digital items, so hang with us while we explain!

Please note that the physical items can be shipped only to addresses in North America, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, but the digital keys are redeemable on PC for all players except those located in Russia. Read on for more!

For the first part of the giveaway, we’ll be using Rafflecopter to count the entries for us. You can earn entries in the giveaway by completing different steps in Rafflecopter; the question field is mandatory, but the other steps are optional and result in more entries. Rafflecopter uses javascript, so you’ll need to enable it to see the entry widget below:

One winner selected at random from the total of entries submitted to Rafflecopter will be contacted via email by Massively Overpowered to receive the gold prize as outlined above, while 25 additional winners will be contacted with a code for the silver prize as outlined above. Entrants are subject to our official contest and giveaway rules; cheaters will be disqualified. Entries will be accepted until the giveaway’s end on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. EDT (midnight Monday night). We’ll draw and contact the winners by evening of August 11th, so make sure you’ve submitted a working email address in Rafflecopter.

Once contacted, the gold-prize winner must transmit name/address to MassivelyOP so we can send it on to PWE, which will be shipping you the physical prize. If we receive no response after three days, we’ll contact the next winner in the list until contact is made and the prizes are successfully dispatched.

But wait, there’s more! The bronze prize is for the first 250 registered readers who poke their nose in here to grab a key: This one’s for the Adventurer’s Support Pack Key, which unlocks a Stone of Health, Bag of Holding, Adventurer’s XP Booster, 10x Scrolls of Life, 10x Teleport Scrolls for Protector’s Enclave, 25x Divine Injury Kits, and 5x Reroll Tokens.









249 keys left!

Follow PWE’s official code redemption instructions to use this key in Arc, just use it before December 31st, 2023, and remember it’s one per account through the promo tab – and only on PC.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And fang on to your code! We cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!