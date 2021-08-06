PSA: Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime return to Warframe on August 10

The Prime Vault could only hope to contain them for so long. Or something like that. That’s probably just a bit more flavor than Warframe’s latest announcement needed, but the fact remains that both Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime are going to be coming out of the Prime Vault and back into the game starting on Tuesday, August 10th.

The announcement is pretty much that simple but there are a couple of important notes to bear in mind here. For one, while both Prime ‘Frames can be bought up via the Prime Vault or Prime Access programs, they can also be earned in-game by collecting and earning certain Void Relics. It’s also important to note that, as with other Prime ‘Frame rotations, this means that the current Primes, Zephyr and Chroma, will be going into the Vault on August 10th, so those who haven’t added those characters to their roster have a limited time to do so.



source: press release