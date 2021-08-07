Bless Unleashed’s PC launch is marked by 61K arrivals, server issues, region block, and rough Steam reviews

So, how did the PC launch of Bless Unleashed go? I guess we’ll say “bumpy” to start off with. The action MMORPG’s launch certainly saw a lot of early interest, with SteamDB recording over 61,000 players hopping in initially and just about as many in-game at the time of this writing. However, this hasn’t happened without cost, as the game’s servers apparently strained under the load. Round 8 Studio is offering some freebies as recompense and is also expanding the Dream Dungeon server to accommodate the crowd.

While that might read as a good problem to have, there are some bad problems to point out as well. The game is apparently flagged unavailable in Belgium and the Netherlands presumably due to the region’s stance on lockboxes. Official responses have been conflicting in this regard, as an official announcement in February said Bless Unleashed wouldn’t arrive to the region due to “game related regulations,” while a reply to the matter on Steam referenced GDPR restrictions — restrictions, we hasten to point out, are applied to other EU nations that are otherwise not blocked from accessing the MMO.



Additionally, the initial launch came with some known issues such as the Steam overlay crashing the game for some players and Lumena from founder’s pack sales apparently duplicating to other regions and servers. For now, players are advised to disable the Steam overlay, and the devs are in the process of deleting the extra Lumena “so as not to confuse players.”

Finally, the game is not exactly receiving glowing reviews from Steam users as it sits at a “mostly negative” aggregate score at the time of this writing. Even some of the positive reviews dunk on the title, with one review reading, “The uninstall option works great!” We’ll be streaming the game tomorrow to let you know what we think!