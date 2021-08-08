MMO Week in Review: New World’s delay, Bless Unleashed’s launch, Blizzard’s dumpster fire

Doesn’t it feel as if J. Allen Brack stepping down as head of Blizzard was a long time ago? But it was only Tuesday, the same day Activision-Blizzard announced its quarterly financials and we learned that Blizzard’s revenues were down and it had lost yet another 1M monthly active users across all its games, meaning it’s now shed 12M players since the beginning of 2018 – or 31%. Needless to say, the rest of the week for the Blizzard sexual harassment/discrimination scandal wasn’t much better.

For MMORPGs, however, we have plenty more news, including the fact that Bless Unleashed launched on PC this weekend – with quite a bump in players – and New World delayed its launch for the fourth time, now into September.

