MMO Week in Review: New World’s delay, Bless Unleashed’s launch, Blizzard’s dumpster fire

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
Are we good now? Do you love us yet?

Doesn’t it feel as if J. Allen Brack stepping down as head of Blizzard was a long time ago? But it was only Tuesday, the same day Activision-Blizzard announced its quarterly financials and we learned that Blizzard’s revenues were down and it had lost yet another 1M monthly active users across all its games, meaning it’s now shed 12M players since the beginning of 2018 – or 31%. Needless to say, the rest of the week for the Blizzard sexual harassment/discrimination scandal wasn’t much better.

For MMORPGs, however, we have plenty more news, including the fact that Bless Unleashed launched on PC this weekend – with quite a bump in players – and New World delayed its launch for the fourth time, now into September.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Corepunk delays its beta testing until December - Bad news to anyone who was heavily anticipating Corepunk's previously planned first beta test happening this month. The developers made a short video today announcing that technical issues made it…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: