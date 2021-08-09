Black Desert’s Corsair awakens with swashbuckling otter crewmates on August 11

The Corsair class of Black Desert already has some pretty neat tricks by all accounts. After all, being able to slice up enemies, call down a whale breaching, or temporarily transforming into a mermaid are impressive as it is. But what if she instead traded a rapier for a gunblade and mermaid powers for otter crewmates arriving on the battlefield? If that sounds like your jam, then you’ll love watching the awakened Corsair in action.

Yes, we are not making this up: The Corsair goes full swashbuckler in her awakened state, using a gunblade for slashing and blasting attacks, a grappling hook for maneuvering, and skills that summon her otter pirate crew, one of which sits atop a massive ship’s cannon. There’s even one attack where a whole mob of otters batter a boss monster in a cartoonish cloud of punching. Overall, it’s a sight to behold.

The awakened Corsair is set to land to the PC version of Black Desert on Wednesday, August 11th. In the meantime, her skills can be watched — nay, experienced — in the trailer below.

