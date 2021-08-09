Neverwinter is selling charity item bundles to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Would you like to get your Neverwinter character a big fluffy stag mount and a bunch of other goodies while also helping out a good cause? Then you’re going to want to know about the game’s latest charity initiative, which is letting players buy up some unique packs to help out a good cause.

The packs, being sold via Groupees, come in two tiers: an Empowered Pack that bundles a Nostura’s Winter Stag Mount, a 42-slot bag, a unique title, and a vanity pet; and a Supercharged pack that features all of the items in the Empowered Pack plus a Butterfly Swarm Mount Choice Pack, an Epic Mount Collar Choice Pet, a unique gear set, and 500 Trade Bars among other goodies. The packs in question cost $2 and $10 respectively, and all proceeds for every sale go directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The charity sale is running between now and Friday, August 13th, and the Supercharged packs are in limited supply, so interested players are probably going to want to act quickly.



source: press release