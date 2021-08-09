SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith’s combat styles ‘separate story from gameplay’

Forget a new planet or the resurgence of the Republic vs. Empire conflict in Star Wars: The Old Republic — when Legacy of the Sith arrives this winter, you know that everyone’s going to be showing up for the much-vaunted combat styles.

So let’s talk about combat styles, then! BioWare put out a new dev blog to explain how this shift to decouple class narrative from class functionality will “separate story from gameplay.” The long and the short of this is that you’ll mix-and-match a class role (combat style) with a story (origin story) to allow for more personal choice and playstyle.

While there is a lot of choice with this revised format, BioWare is keeping one significant limitations in place. Origin stories that are non-Force related can only have access to non-Force combat styles (and vice-versa). So no, you won’t be able to play a Bounty Hunter as a Light Jedi, no matter what your head-canon is howling for.

BioWare said that existing characters can choose a new combat style when Legacy of the Sith launches, so your veteran isn’t going to be left out of the party.