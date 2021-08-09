SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith’s combat styles ‘separate story from gameplay’

Forget a new planet or the resurgence of the Republic vs. Empire conflict in Star Wars: The Old Republic — when Legacy of the Sith arrives this winter, you know that everyone’s going to be showing up for the much-vaunted combat styles.put out a new dev blog to explain how this shift to decouple class narrative from class functionality will “separate story from gameplay.” The long and the short of this is that you’ll mix-and-match a class role (combat style) with a story (origin story) to allow for more personal choice and playstyle.
While there is a lot of choice with this revised format, BioWare is keeping one significant limitations in place. Origin stories that are non-Force related can only have access to non-Force combat styles (and vice-versa). So no, you won’t be able to play a Bounty Hunter as a Light Jedi, no matter what your head-canon is howling for.
BioWare said that existing characters can choose a new combat style when Legacy of the Sith launches, so your veteran isn’t going to be left out of the party.
Source: SWTOR
Kinda what i suspected after researching a bit more. Your real class now is your spec, and the origin class will set your voice, story and choice of armament?
I don’t know if they clarified yet what you wield. For instance, is a Powertech Trooper wielding a pistol, like the BH class? Or a rifle, like the Trooper? I think your spec will define your weaponry, and i’m not really a fan. I wanna play a Rifle-Powertech for instance.
They haven’t specified, but based on the public test server, the Jedi Guardian “style” and the Sentinel “style” required single or dual wield lightsabers respectively, just like their current Advanced Classes on live.