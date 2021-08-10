PAX Australia 2021 has been canceled due to COVID, replaced by online event

PAX Australia has canceled its in-person event originally planned for October 8th through 10th, Reedpop announced late last night.

“At the start of the year, we were optimistic that we’d all be able to come together in person this October,” the company says. “We’ve been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to deliver the best possible version of PAX Aus 2021, but due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2022.” PAX Aus Online will take place and of course folks who purchased tickets to the live show will be entitled to full refunds.

The news won’t come as a surprise as Sydney is currently under a lockdown thanks to its largest-ever COVID-19 outbreak, with less than 20% of Australia’s population fully vaccinated. As Kotaku notes, the extant safety measures in the region would ensure that no one would be eligible to attend anyway.

We’ve previously noted that PAX West in Seattle is still slated to run in less than a month, though organizers will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in the doors. Be safe out there folks.

