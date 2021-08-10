Sandbox MMO Profane discusses how players will acquire cosmetics

As we’ve touched on many times, dressing up your MMO avatar is the single most important thing you can do in-game. Mercifully, the devs working on Profane appreciate this most vaunted of MMO features and have once more taken to Twitter to write about how the upcoming PvP title will approach cosmetics.

The devs at Insane want players to achieve their looks by three different methods: crafting, finding artifacts that may have some unique visual flair, and the in-game shop, which is stressed as being free of pay-to-win items. The team is also making sure that cosmetics don’t hide what kinds of skills player characters are bringing, since being full-loot open PvP means that players are going to want to know what kind of fight they’re picking with visual cues. To that point, the pre-alpha already has cosmetics that adapt their materials to whatever equipment a player is wearing, changing the outfit to cloth, leather, or metal where appropriate.



Hello, community! 👋 You might've seen the "mage" (that's how we call him) concept around here sometimes. Of course, it is just a nickname since there aren't any named classes that you have to pick in Profane. pic.twitter.com/IePVX5wDZN — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) August 6, 2021